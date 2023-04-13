UAE Imposes Up to AED 300,000 Fine for Illegal Distribution of Iftar Meals

Residents and organizations in Abu Dhabi who receive or collect donations without a permit will be fined between AED 100,000 to AED 300,000 by the Department of Community Development (DCD).

The DCD has warned the public against purchasing Iftar meals from restaurants and caterers for distribution. Only licensed organizations in Abu Dhabi are allowed to receive charitable donations and financial contributions, according to the DCD.

Having third-party vendors prepare Iftar meals for distribution violates the UAE’s Law No. 3 of 2021 on fundraising and donations. Instead, DCD urges people to donate to authorized firms or regulated donation boxes.

Moreover, DCD has stressed the significance of complying with laws to control donations and guarantee that they are given to the rightful individuals. This is beneficial for both the donor and the beneficiaries.

However, people are allowed to share their Iftar meals with neighbors, distribute dates to passers-by, and provide water in mosques, as long as no unlawful collection of money or donations is involved.

It is mandatory to obtain a permit from the DCD for any activity that involves collecting money in Abu Dhabi, except for licensed fundraising entities.