Etihad Airways Unveils New In-flight Unlimited Internet Service

Etihad Airways has launched two new in-flight packages that allow passengers to access chat and messaging apps, giving them unlimited data during their flights. The packages are divided into two categories, depending on the duration of the flight, with prices varying accordingly.

The first is a chat package, priced at $2.99 for flights up to seven hours, which gives access to chat and messaging apps in a text-only format. For flights longer than seven hours, the chat package costs $4.99.

ALSO READ UK-Based Company Revokes Plan to Set Up NayaPay Like EMI in Pakistan

The second package, called “surf,” offers unlimited data for the duration of the flight, allowing passengers to access chat, messaging, email, and several other things. This package costs $9.99 for flights up to seven hours and $14.99 for flights longer than seven hours.

Passengers can pay for their in-flight packages using a number of methods, including credit cards, PayPal, Apple Pay, Alipay, or Etihad Guest miles. The move is aimed at giving passengers a way to stay connected with loved ones and their work during their flight, as well as to access social media.

ALSO READ Malaysia Gets All-New Sporty Electric SUV From Lotus

Air Canada Announces Direct Operations to Dubai

Air Canada has announced that it will increase its global reach by launching non-stop flights from Vancouver International Airport to Dubai, starting on 28 October 2023.

The route will be served four times a week, using the airline’s Dreamliner fleet, providing a convenient option for expats and tourists who frequently travel between the UAE and Canada.