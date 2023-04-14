Ishaq Dar to Hold Virtual Talks With President of Asian Development Bank Today

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will hold virtual talks with the President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) today, well-informed sources told ProPakistani.

Finance Ministry sources said the meeting with ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa will be held in the evening today. Other members of his team including the Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha will also attend the meeting.

ALSO READ Pakistan to Receive $300 Million From Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Today

Sources said Dar will also have a meeting with the World Bank Vice President for South Asia, Martin Raiser.

People familiar with the agenda of the meetings suggest Pakistan’s overall economic situation and related developments will be discussed on priority.

The finance minister is expected to update today’s meeting participants regarding details of its agreement with the International Monetary Fund and progress on talks with the lender at the World Bank-IMF spring meetings currently underway in Washington DC.