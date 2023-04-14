Weekly Inflation Remains Above 40 percent for 8th Straight Week

Weekly inflation remained above the 40 percent barrier for the eighth straight week and stood at 44.61 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis for the week ended on April 6, 2023, showed data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PSB) on Friday.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended April 13, 2023, recorded a decline of 0.60 percent due to a decrease in the prices of food and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 44.61 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of cigarettes (152.11percent), wheat flour (126.09percent), gas charges for q1 (108.38percent), diesel (102.84percent), eggs (99.37percent), tea lipton (97.63percent), bananas (90.18percent), potatoes (87.18percent), rice basmati broken (84.46percent), rice irri-6/9 (81.31percent), petrol (81.17percent), pulse moong (67.43percent), pulse mash (58.54percent) and bread plain (55.36percent), while decrease is observed in the prices of tomatoes (41.56percent), chilies powdered (6.48percent) and electricity charges for q1 (1.60percent).

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 250.56 points against 252.06 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 26 (50.98 percent) items increased, 09 (17.65 percent) items decreased and 16 (31.37 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs. 17,732, Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs2, 2,889-29,517, Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs. 44,175 consumption group decreased by 0.69 percent, 0.84 percent, 0.58 percent, 0.44 percent, and 0.67 percent respectively.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include potatoes (8.59 percent), LPG (4.47 percent), eggs (2.65 percent), shirting (2.39 percent), chicken (2.19 percent), georgette (2.10 percent), sufi washing soap (1.83 percent0, bananas (1.64 percent), pulse mash (1.45 percent), gur (1.25 percent), cooked beef (1.15 percent), beef with bone (0.79 percent), match box each (0.78 percent), mutton (0.65 percent), salt powdered (0.59 percent), lawn printed gul ahmed/al karam (0.55 percent), pulse masoor (0.49 percent), curd (0.45 percent), milk fresh (0.42 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.39 percent), rice basmati broken (0.26 percent), toilet soap lifebuoy (0.13 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.10 percent), cooked daal (0.04 percent), sugar (0.03 percent) and cooking oil dalda or other similar brands (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.02 percent).

ALSO READ Governor SBP Addresses Investors About Pakistan’s Economy and Way Forward

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices were tomatoes (22.43 percent), onions (15.85 percent), electricity charges for q1 per unit (4.95 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (2.75 percent), garlic (1.29 percent), pulse gram (0.82 percent), pulse moong (0.35 percent), mustard oil (0.09 percent) and firewood whole (0.09 percent).