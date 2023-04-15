Renowned Chess Player Caught Disguised as a Woman in Tournament

Driven by financial needs, a 25-year-old chess player from Kenya, Stanley Omondi, was caught cheating in his country’s female open chess tournament.

In an attempt to conceal his identity, Omondi registered as Millicent Awour and disguised himself by dressing up in a burka and wearing spectacles.

Chess.com reported that the deception came to light after tournament staff became suspicious of his remarkable success and decided to investigate after the fourth round.

Omondi was taken to a private room and asked for identification and eventually confessed to the truth, revealing that he was a university student facing financial difficulties.

“The reason was due to financial needs but I deeply regret my action and [am] ready to accept all consequences,” Stanley Omondi stated.

Omondi, who has an international classical rating close to 1500 and a blitz rating close to 1750, has been expelled from the tournament pending disciplinary action. The points he scored were reversed and awarded to his opponents.

The Kenya Open, an annual competition held in Nairobi, the capital of the country, attracted over 400 players from 22 countries this year.