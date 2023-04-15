Xiaomi Band 8 Will Also Be a Fashion Accessory

Xiaomi is set to launch Band 8 next week, and it is going to be more than just your regular fitness band. Teasers posted by company CEO, Lei Jun, suggest that the wearable can be used as a pendant or a fashionable accessory.

Jun also revealed that there will be five different stylish straps available for the Band 8, each more fashionable than the last. The device will feature a pill-shaped design with at least three pegs to attach different bands or even to wear on shoes.

Additionally, the Band 8 will come with multiple watch faces to complement the user’s style. This is all the information currently available on the upcoming device.

Xiaomi has made a significant change to the design of its Band wearable by introducing a two-piece band, even for its more budget-friendly models. Despite this change, we anticipate the company will continue to offer the Band’s signature 1.62″ AMOLED display with always-on display (AOD) and over 100 sports modes.

The upcoming device is expected to cost approximately $35/€30.

Xiaomi Band 8 is set to launch next week on April 18 alongside the Pad 6 series and Xiaomi 13 Ultra, both of which are going to be the best tablet and phone offerings from Xiaomi so far. Furthermore, this is the first time Xiaomi is going to launch its ultra phone around the world, bringing considerable competition to Apple and Samsung.