Xiaomi Pad 6 and Band 8 Confirmed to Launch Alongside Ultra Smartphone

Xiaomi made two additional product announcements today to accompany the previously announced Xiaomi 13 Ultra, set to be unveiled on April 18. These new offerings include the Pad 6 and Band 8, with the designs and color options for the tablet shown in several images released by the company.

The Pad 6 will be available in three colors, while the Band 8 will have five strap options.

Xiaomi Pad 6 features a display surrounded by bezels of equal size, with one bezel housing a camera for taking selfies and making video calls. On the back, the device boasts a dual camera system anchored by a 50MP camera.

Located at the top of the tablet are the power button and two speakers, while at the bottom are two additional speakers and a USB-C port. The volume rocker can be found on the right side of Pad 6’s frame.

Moreover, the Xiaomi Pad 6 will have compatibility with a Bluetooth keyboard and stylus, which will likely be available for purchase separately.

There is speculation that Xiaomi may reveal both the Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro models during the event, but it’s uncertain which device is shown in the promotional poster.

As the event is still several days away, we anticipate Xiaomi to release more information about the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Pad 6 series, and Band 8 to generate excitement surrounding the products.

As for the Band 8, it will come with all your standard fitness band features, but details remain unclear for now. However, more should be revealed soon as the teaser campaign goes on.