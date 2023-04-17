Rashid Latif Makes Shocking Revelation About Former Superstars Regarding Babar’s Captaincy

Former Pakistan captain, Rashid Latif has come forward in support of Babar Azam, the current captain of the national team, who has been facing criticism and backlash for his captaincy from some corners of the cricketing fraternity.

Latif revealed that some former Pakistan cricketers have started to criticize Babar for his captaincy as they do not want him to have ultimate power in the team.

He said that these former cricketers are trying to remove him from the captaincy by involving their own associates with the board.

I believe the issue at hand is not Babar Azam’s captaincy, but rather his power. There seems to be an issue between Babar and some former superstar cricketers in Pakistan, who have resorted to involving their own associates with the board to strip him of his captaincy

The former wicket-keeper batter went on to praise Babar’s batting abilities and stated that there is not much to talk about his batting as he has already established himself as one of the greatest cricketers in history.

Latif believes that Babar is already answering his detractors by letting his bat do the talking, but some are unable to comprehend this.

Babar Azam became the joint-most successful captain in T20 cricket after Pakistan’s victory against New Zealand in the second T20I. He is set to become the most successful captain in T20I cricket in history if Pakistan manages to beat the BlackCaps in the 3rd T20I.