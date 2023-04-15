Harry Brook Hits Back at Indian Critics After Impressive Century in IPL

English cricketer Harry Brook has expressed contentment after silencing his critics in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Harry Brook, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, scored an unbeaten century in just 55 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders, helping his team to a high total of 228. Prior to this match, he had struggled to make an impact in the tournament, scoring only 29 runs in three innings.

In his post-match interview, Harry Brook mentioned that he had faced criticism on social media and was happy to prove his detractors wrong.

“Indian fans were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up, to be honest,” said Harry Brook.

He also commented on his approach to the game, stating that he wanted to use the powerplay to his advantage and rotate the strike during the middle overs.

As a result of his scintillating knock, Brook became the only batter in the world to score centuries in both IPL and Pakistan Super League (PSL). This impressive performance by Brook is a testament to his talent and resilience.