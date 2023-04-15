Babar Azam’s Historic Century Breaks Multiple T20 Records

By Saad Nasir | Published Apr 15, 2023 | 11:42 pm

Pakistan’s star batter, Babar Azam, scored his third T20I century as he took on the attack against New Zealand in the 2nd T20I.

Babar showcased his class and stood tall despite Pakistan suffering a mini-collapse which left them reeling at 105/4. Babar along with Iftikhar Ahmed counter-attacked and helped Pakistan to a mammoth total of 192.

Babar brought up his century on the final ball of the innings as he smashed a boundary, bringing up his 100 on only 58 deliveries.

Pakistan’s all-format captain broke the record for the most centuries by a captain in T20Is while he also became the player with the second-most centuries in T20 cricket.

This was Babar’s 9th T20 century while only West Indian legend, Chris Gayle is ahead of him in the list with 22 centuries to his name. Babar also has the joint second-most centuries in T20Is with only Rohit Sharma ahead of him with 4 hundreds.

Here is the list of the most centuries in T20 cricket:

Player Country Innings Centuries
Chris Gayle West Indies 455 22
Babar Azam Pakistan 248 9
Michael Klinger Australia 198 8
David Warner Australia 345 8
Aaron Finch Australia 376 8

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


