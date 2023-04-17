Risk-Free Babar on His Way to Break Gayle’s Record of T20 Centuries: Ramiz Raja

Pakistan cricket team captain, Babar Azam, smashed a breathtaking century against New Zealand in the second game of the five-match T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The right-handed batter scored a scintillating 101* off just 58 balls, including 11 boundaries and three maximums, to help his side post a total of 193 runs on the board.

ALSO READ Haris Rauf Credits PSL Teammates For His Match-Winning Spell

This was Babar Azam’s third century in T20I cricket and ninth in T20 cricket, placing him behind only Chris Gayle who has scored 22 centuries, on the list of most centuries.

Since then, the cricket fraternity has been debating whether the all-format captain can surpass the West Indian batting great by the end of his career.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan cricketer, Ramiz Raja, believes that the Lahore-born cricketer will be judged differently from Gayle because of his stylish and calm batting.

ALSO READ Saim Ayub Will Continue to Perform Amazingly for Pakistan in The Future: Fakhar Zaman

“If you want to witness a player who truly respects his own batting and executes flowing carpet shots and displays pure consistency, then Babar Azam is the one to watch,” he said.

The former opening batter further added that the 28-year-old is always positive in his batting approach, executes his shots perfectly, and tries to play until the end.

“His risk-free style of batting has made him a consistent performer. He continues to break world records and is on the way to achieving yet another milestone of most T20 hundreds,” he added.