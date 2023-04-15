Saim Ayub Will Continue to Perform Amazingly for Pakistan in The Future: Fakhar Zaman

Veteran opening batter, Fakhar Zaman has appreciated Saim Ayub for displaying a match-winning knock in the curtain-raiser of the T20I series against New Zealand.

The emerging talent scored fantastic innings of 47 runs off 28 balls, including six boundaries and two maximums, to help the Men in Green post a total of 183 runs on the board.

When the national batting unit was struggling at 30 for 2 in the fifth over, Saim Ayub rescued the Green Shirts by stitching a 79-run partnership with Fakhar Zaman.

Speaking in a post-match presser, Fakhar Zaman stated that the 20-year-old is a wonderful addition to the national squad due to his immense talent and batting skills.

The Mardan-born cricketer further added that the left-hander has a wide range of shots and can handle the pressure in any circumstance.

“You cannot judge a player so early, but I feel that if he continues to work hard and take care of himself, he will serve Pakistan for a long time,” Fakhar Zaman added.

Babar Azam also appreciated the young cricketer for showing his full range of skills, saying that he and Fakhar rebuilt the innings and did not let the team feel under pressure.

“Much praise and appreciation for Saim Ayub is not enough. He is improving day by day, seizing his opportunities, and dominating. I wish him the best for the future,” Babar said.