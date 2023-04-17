Shaheen Afridi Takes a Hilarious Dig at Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan’s star pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has taken a sly dig at former pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, for his comments regarding Babar Azam.

During an interview, Shaheen was asked about his thoughts and his admiration for the fastest-ever pacer in world cricket, to which he replied that Shoaib Akhtar is good at making brands,

Brands ache say banate hain.

This was a direct reference to Shoaib’s comments regarding Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam. Shoaib stated that while Babar is an exceptional player, he has not been able to turn himself into a brand due to his poor communication skills.

The statement irked the Pakistani cricket fraternity as they reminded Shoaib that a cricketer’s priority is to enhance his skills on the pitch and help their country win matches rather than showcasing their English speaking skills.

Check out Shoaib’s comments here:

“Babar Azam should be the biggest brand of Pakistan but he isn’t because he can’t speak” Shoaib Akhtar pic.twitter.com/1O0qoGK2cG — Ghumman (@emclub77) February 19, 2023

Earlier, former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi had also taken a jibe at Shoaib Akhtar during the recently concluded Masters Cricket League in Doha, Qatar.

Afridi remarked that Shoaib should be appointed as the Finance Minister of Pakistan as he knows how to make brands. The friendly banter between the two superstars was revealed in a video uploaded on Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel.