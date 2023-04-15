Mohammad Abbas Picks Up Second Consecutive Six-Wicket Haul in County Cricket [Video]

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Abbas put on a show for Hampshire against Surrey in the County Championship, claiming another six-wicket haul, after his sensational bowling performance in the previous match against Nottinghamshire.

Mastering the craft of swing bowling, Mohammad Abbas exhibited a true spectacle of skill, precision, and discipline on the pitch, once again helping Hampshire outclass the opposition.

With his exceptional bowling, Abbas made it tough for Surrey’s batters to score runs. He took key wickets including Rory Burns, Tom Lawes, Kemar Roach, Daniel Worrall, Dom Sibley, and Ollie Pope. Mohammad Abbas finished with figures of 6 for 64, bowling out the opposition for 270.

Another five-wicket haul for @RealMAbbas226 as he picks up the wicket off Roach 😮‍💨 https://t.co/Hgnl1ZIcck pic.twitter.com/UvqhNk6a20 — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) April 15, 2023

This marked Mohammad Abbas’ sixth five-wicket haul for Hampshire, and his 11th in county cricket. He has now taken 43 five-wicket hauls in first-class cricket.

Mohammad Abbas remains a vital player for the team, and his recent displays of excellence prove his worth as a reliable wicket-taking option. His skill and experience will be crucial for Hampshire in the upcoming matches.