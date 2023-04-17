Xiaomi 13 Ultra Design Confirmed Ahead of Launch

After much anticipation, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is scheduled to be released tomorrow. A day before the launch, Xiaomi provided an official look at the phone via their Weibo handle, sharing detailed images of the device.

The pictures confirm the previously leaked renders, revealing the thick camera island bump protruding from the back.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra boasts a metal alloy casing with a new second-generation faux leather layer on top. The back panel’s new leather-like material features an antibacterial coating, making it resistant to dirt and yellowing.

Rumors suggest that the leather portion near the camera bump will contribute to a combined thickness of 15.6mm. Additionally, the phone’s top and bottom sections will taper out, providing a more comfortable grip when using the device in landscape mode.

The camera island is noticeably larger, featuring three Sony 50MP IMX858 sensors (ultrawide, short, and long telephoto) as well as the 1-inch IMX989 main unit.

Xiaomi has also released a teaser video for the 13 Ultra, showcasing the device’s green color variant.

Moreover, the company shared information about the phone’s LTPO OLED panel, jointly developed by Xiaomi and China Star. The C7 panel boasts a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a maximum peak brightness of 2,600 nits for HDR content.

Other than the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, we are also going to see the Xiaomi Band 8 and Pad 6 at tomorrow’s launch event.