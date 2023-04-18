Authorities on High Alert After Wild Beast Enters Parliament House

A small Indian civet cat managed to enter Parliament House earlier today, causing chaos among the staff members.

According to eyewitnesses, the small Indian civet cat entered the Parliament through an open window and quickly made its way to various offices, causing damage along the way.

ALSO READ UAE Releases Hundreds of Pakistani Prisoners in Ramadan

The staff members, who were caught off guard, ran for safety as the cat continued to roam freely. The presence of the wild animal inside the Parliament caused fear and panic among the staff members.

The cat was eventually caught by the policemen who were also present at the scene.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that a wild animal has entered the Parliament. In fact, a small Indian civet cat had entered the Parliament yesterday, causing similar chaos among the staff members. The cat was caught by wildlife officials.

ALSO READ Driving License Applicants Get Major Relief in Punjab

The incident has left the staff members worried about the safety of the Parliament House and its surroundings. They fear that such incidents might happen again and that the staff members might not be able to protect themselves from the dangerous animals.

The incident of a small Indian civet cat entering the Parliament House has left everyone shocked. The authorities need to take necessary measures to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future.