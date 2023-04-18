Driving License Applicants Get Major Relief in Punjab

Driver’s license offices throughout Punjab have streamlined the application process upon special orders from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar.

According to a media report, the department has abolished the file system from the driving license issuance process. The applicants can now show their National Identity Cards (NICs) to apply for a driving license.

Furthermore, the department has also allowed applicants to perform driving tests on their private cars. These steps have been taken as a part of the paperless driving license issuance system to make the process simple and easy for the candidates.

24 Hour Service

In February, Punjab Police announced the launch of a 24-hour driving license service in six of the province’s most populous cities. These centers will serve citizens even after office hours and will allow them to obtain their licenses in as little as 24 hours.

DIG Traffic stated that driving test centers will be established in the province’s six major cities: Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Sialkot. He also stated that these centers will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.