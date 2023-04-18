CCTV Video Shows a Child Help Steal a Car Within Seconds

CCTV footage captured a shocking car theft in Karachi involving a minor boy and his accomplice.

The footage obtained by ARY News showed a boy and his accomplice stealing a car. The footage is reportedly from the Federal B District of Karachi, where a child is seen approaching a parked vehicle.

As soon as they have the chance, the child opens the side lock of the car’s driver’s seat within seconds, while his accomplice enters the car and opens the door on the opposite side. Soon after, they both flee from the scene.

ALSO READ Islamabad Police Makes a List of Fine Evaders

Car and bike thefts are becoming the norm in Karachi, with people worrying about their lives and well-being. Last month, a report stated that the city saw over 7,000 street crimes in February alone.

These include 2,255 mobile phone thefts, 4,054 motorcycle thefts whereby 326 motorcycles were taken at gunpoint, and 163 car theft reports. People have expressed concern for their safety and asked the authorities to take this matter more seriously.