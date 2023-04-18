Islamabad Police Makes a List of Fine Evaders

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has decided to take action against those who do not submit fines for traffic violations.

According to a media report, the department has prepared a list of e-challan evaders. The list entails the names of 100 people who are yet to pay the fines.

The traffic officials told the media that the vehicles of those who haven’t submitted the fine will be seized, not to be released until the payment is made.

Traffic officials say that vehicles violating traffic rules are being strictly monitored through Safe City cameras.

Crackdown Against Tinted Windows

Earlier this month, ICTP kicked off yet another crackdown against cars with tinted windows, following a rise in the number of such cars.

An official tweet states that the operation has been reinitiated on special instructions of Inspector General (IG) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. It adds that:

The use of tinted glasses can make it easier for criminals to hide their identity and activities inside the vehicle, which This can increase the risk of terrorism, car theft, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

The department has advised the public to refrain from getting their car windows tinted and remove tints from their cars immediately. The non-compliant individuals will face strict legal action, as a part of the crackdown.