Pakistan’s Textile Exports Down 12% in First 9 Months of FY23

The country’s textile group exports declined by around 12.40 percent (or $1.7 billion) during the first nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) and stood at $12.476 billion as compared to $14.242 billion during the same period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The data on exports and imports released by PBS revealed that the country’s textile group exports witnessed a decline of 22.61 percent in March 2023 on a year-on-year basis and stood at $1.257 billion compared to $1.625 billion during the same month of last year.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the textile group registered a 6.55 percent growth compared to $1.180 billion in February 2023.

Cotton yarn exports registered 36.92 percent negative growth in July-March and remained at $573.084 million compared to $908.487 million during the same period of the last year.

On a year-on-year basis, cotton yarn exports registered 26.32 percent negative growth, while on a MoM basis, they registered 22.43 percent growth.

Rice exports declined by 10.79 percent during the first nine months of FY23 and stood at $1.598 billion compared to $1.791 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

Overall exports

The country’s overall exports during July-March FY23 stood at $21.051 billion (provisional) against $23.350 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing a decrease of 9.85 percent.

The exports in March 2023 were $2.372 million (provisional) as compared to $2.191 billion in February 2023 showing an increase of 8.26 percent but decreased by 14.58 percent compared to $2.777 billion in March 2022.

Main commodities of exports during March 2023 were Knitwear (Rs. 87,269 million), Readymade garments (Rs. 77,456 million), Bed wear (Rs. 55,154 million), Rice Others (Rs. 48,799 million), Cotton Cloth (Rs. 44,260 million), Towels (Rs. 22,077 million), Rice basmati (Rs. 19,467 million), Cotton Yarn (Rs. 19,073 million), Sugar (Rs. 17,389 million) and Fish & fish preparations (Rs. 15,325 million).