Cricket Equipment Worth Millions Stolen From Delhi Capitals Players in IPL

In a shocking incident, sixteen bats along with other cricketing equipment such as pads, shoes, thigh-pads, and gloves have been stolen from Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Delhi Capitals players’ kit bags.

The incident was reported upon the team’s arrival in Delhi from Bangalore after their IPL league game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) the previous day.

As per reports, the stolen bats include three belonging to skipper David Warner, two of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, three of wicketkeeper-batsman Phil Salt, and five of young Indian player Yash Dhull. According to reports, some of the bats of the foreign players were worth millions.

The players informed about the loss upon receiving their kit bags in their respective rooms, following which the franchise officials lodged a complaint with the logistics department and the police.

Some of the players requested their respective bat companies to send new bats before their next game. Despite the setback, Delhi Capitals managed to hold a practice session on Tuesday.

Investigation regarding the theft is currently ongoing after the Delhi Capitals management filed a complaint. According to details, The IPL franchises hire a logistics company to ensure that team kit bags and big luggage are flown in advance to the next destination, however it is still unclear where the theft occurred.