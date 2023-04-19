Grant Elliot Enjoys Fast-Track Bus Drive From Lahore to Islamabad

Former Kiwis cricketer, Grant Elliot has expressed admiration for the exceptional driving skills of a Pakistani driver on the Lahore-to-Islamabad road for the Rawalpindi leg.

The cricketer-turn-commentator traveled from Lahore to Islamabad via bus and was pleasantly surprised by the scenic journey and exceptional driving skills of the bus driver.

After reaching Islamabad, Elliot shared a photo of himself with the bus driver and wrote, “What a bus driver! Thanks for the safe passage from Lahore to Islamabad.”

He also suggested that Formula One should scout this driver for the competition. “Honestly, Formula One needs to scout this fella,” he wrote.

What a bus driver! Thanks for the safe passage from Lahore to Islamabad. Honestly @F1 need to scout this fella. #fasttrack pic.twitter.com/VsKJj2wHOq — Grant Elliott (@grantelliottnz) April 18, 2023

Pakistan and New Zealand have arrived in Rawalpindi for the remaining two T20Is and the first two ODI matches, with the fourth T20I match scheduled to take place tomorrow.

The Tom Latham-led side bounced back in the T20I series after securing a thrilling four-run victory at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to keep their chances in the series alive.

In the opening game, the Babar Azam-led side stunned the visitors with an 88-run win, and in the second game, they won by 38 runs to take the lead in the five-match T20I series.