Powering Pakistan’s Mobile Towers with Alternative Energy Sources

Pakistan’s mobile tower industry has grown exponentially in recent years, with a rapidly expanding population and increasing demand for telecommunication services. This growth has significantly uplifted energy demand and power consumption due to technological upgrades and the industry’s reliance on grid electricity and Diesel Generators (DGs).

As stated by the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB), the mobile tower industry has emerged as Pakistan’s largest diesel fuel consumer, using around 1.2 billion liters per year, primarily due to the grid’s significant instability, which necessitates the provision of uninterrupted telecommunications services to end-users.

The power infrastructure in the country is highly unreliable and frequent outages are a common occurrence, making it challenging to depend on grid electricity.

The country’s energy crisis has historically forced mobile tower companies to resort to DGs as backup power sources, which is needed to maintain operational efficiency but has also resulted in significant carbon emissions. The situation calls for sustainable and viable solutions to ensure uninterrupted network availability while reducing operational efficiency and mitigating the impact of climate change.

To reduce the dependency on DGs as a primary backup power source, EDOTCO, a leading telecommunications infrastructure services company, continuously look for ways to incorporate alternative energy sources into its mobile tower operations in Pakistan.

The use of Lithium Ion Technology in the company’s high-capacity battery solutions has substantially reduced diesel generator operations by providing robust battery backup during grid outages.

The company also continuously increases its Solarization footprint by deploying solar panels to power its telecommunication towers. This initiative is part of EDOTCO’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint, lowering operational efficiency, and ensuring uninterrupted network availability for cellular subscribers nationwide.

In addition to solarizing its towers, the company is extending its renewable energy initiatives to benefit nearby households and mosques where technically feasible. By doing so, EDOTCO is demonstrating its dedication to promoting sustainable practices while contributing to the betterment of local communities.

Reducing carbon emissions is essential in mitigating the effects of climate change and improving the environment. Solarizing telecommunication towers offers numerous benefits, including reducing reliance on grid electricity and diesel generators, leading to better operational efficiency for tower companies.

According to the Pakistan Solar Association, solar energy can enhance operational efficiency in the telecommunication tower industry, resulting in significant savings that can benefit the industry and the wider economy.

This sustainable practice also helps to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the impact of climate change, potentially saving up to 21 million liters of diesel fuel annually and reducing around 56,000 tonnes of carbon emissions. Furthermore, this initiative aligns with Pakistan’s commitment to the Paris Agreement, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2030.

EDOTCO has made significant progress in incorporating renewable energy into its telecommunication tower operations in Pakistan. The initiative has created job opportunities and helped to develop the local renewable energy industry.

As of 2022, the company has solarized more than 200 mobile towers, with a total capacity of 2 MW. The company plans to increase this capacity to 5 MW by 2025, resulting in an estimated reduction of around 8,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

In addition to the immediate benefits of reducing operational costs and improving the reliability of mobile networks, Solarization has broader significance for Pakistan’s energy landscape. By diversifying the country’s energy mix and reducing dependency on non-renewable sources, such as fossil fuels, Pakistan can take a significant step towards achieving its climate goals and reducing its carbon footprint.

As the demand for mobile connectivity continues to grow, the need for sustainable and scalable solutions becomes even more critical. By leveraging renewable energy sources, mobile tower companies can improve their bottom line and contribute to a more sustainable future for all.