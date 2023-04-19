Transporters in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Increase Fares Ahead of Eid

As Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, many are leaving Rawalpindi and Islamabad to spend the holidays with their relatives in their hometowns.

Unfortunately, despite the assurance by Rawalpindi Commissioner to lower transport rates, transporters have unjustly hiked fares due to an upsurge in POL prices. According to reports, there has been an extraordinary increase in people leaving the twin cities in preparation for the Eid holidays.

To accommodate a large number of passengers, three special Eid trains have been arranged, with one additional coach added to each train. Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha has directed the secretary of the Regional Transport Authority to check the transport bases and eradicate overcharging and overcrowding concerns regarding the fare hike.

However, the price of petrol has risen by Rs. 10, raising the cost of transportation replacement parts, tires, and driver, conductor, and assistant pay. Due to rising inflation this year, the number of travelers at transportation hubs has decreased by 40 to 45 percent. Citizens are already beginning to celebrate Eid by making live video calls to loved ones.