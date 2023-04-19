Uncertainty of Travel Amidst Rising Prices Finally Eliminated with This Eid Gift

As the prices of daily commodities continue to rise, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for people to manage their expenses. In such a challenging economic environment, this Ramazan and Eid have made a lot of people reconsider their old traditions of meeting and greeting.

Especially, the mandatory Eid travel to spend holidays with loved ones in other cities.

We have, however, come across a ray of hope in the form of heavily subsidized prices for intercity travel. Bookme.pk, the largest and internally acclaimed ticketing platform, promises much-needed relief to its customers in the form of amazing discounts on bus tickets, airline tickets & hotel, train, and movie ticket booking.

Despite the current inflation and price hikes, the well-known ticketing giant is offering up to 50% discount on bus tickets from within its inventory of over 75 bus networks across Pakistan.

This relief does not end here. With its new ‘EIDI100’ promo, old customers can utilize a further PKR 100 discount on top of the heavy price available on the platform. This offer stays on till the 30th of April, 2023.

Bookme.pk is not only the most reliable go-to platform for frequent travelers but a household name owing to its exclusive ticketing partnership with Pakistan Cricket Board for all National and International Cricket Tournaments in Pakistan.

Acclaimed and awarded nationally and internationally, over the last few years, this platform has only been adding value to the rewards and proposition it offers to its customers.

Overall, Bookme.pk’s travel discounts are a great opportunity for anyone looking to travel during Eid and get together with loved ones to spend a stress-free week.