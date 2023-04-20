Controversy Surrounds NBP’s Selection Process for Advertising Agencies

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) is facing a backlash as serious concerns have been raised regarding the bank’s processes for the appointment of advertising agencies.

An integrated marketing communication company, headquartered out of Karachi, has raised alarm bells after not being selected for the advertising contract, despite fulfilling all requirements and submitting a proposal.

A letter was submitted to the NBP titled, ‘Concerns regarding the Process for appointment of advertising agencies’, by one of the qualified bidders, a copy of which is also available to ProPakistani.

According to the Request for Proposal (RFP), private limited advertising companies registered with the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and who are on the Active Taxpayers List of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and accredited with All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS), Pakistan Broadcast Association (PBA) and enlisted with Press Information Department (PID) were eligible for prequalification for enlistment and placement on its panel.

However, the letter alleges that the selected agency, Smart Ways Communications Pvt Ltd., was not registered with the SECP, and another selected agency, M/s. Interlink Advertising Pvt Limited, was a suspended agency as per the APNS website. The letter claims that this reflects the bank’s departure from its own selection criteria.

The letter also alleges that M/s Smart Ways Communications is on provisional accreditation and, therefore, not fully accredited by APNS, which violates the rules specified by NBP in its pre-selection criteria.

In addition, the letter claims that both the selected agencies do not have a formal presence in Karachi, which is a requirement in the Annex G of the agency selection criteria.

The agency, in its letter, has urged NBP to revisit the process and re-evaluate the best partner to handle marketing communications for the bank.

This controversy raises concerns about the transparency and fairness of the selection process for advertising agencies in Pakistan. It also highlights the need for more stringent measures to ensure the selection process is free from biases or irregularities.

When contacted by ProPakistani, Mr. Karim Akram Khan, SEVP & Group Chief – Logistics, Communications & Marketing Group, National Bank of Pakistan, said that if the agency did not like the decision then they should take it up with the PID.

“Why are we getting calls from journalists?” Mr. Akram questioned while responding to a query by a ProPakistani staff member.