Ghandhara Nissan Limited Changes its Name

Bibojee Group of Companies has a way with names that have confused the general public for decades.

There is Ghandhara Industries Limited (GIL) which deals with a different lineup of products and cars. Then there’s Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GNL) which makes and sells two different brands of trucks and Chery SUVs.

There is also Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber (GTR) — formerly known as General Tyre and Rubber — that makes tires for cars and heavy transport in Pakistan.

According to a recent report, the latter has changed its name to Ghandhara Automobiles Limited (GAL). It made the announcement on April 18 via an official notification to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Last month, Chery Pakistan under Ghandara Automobiles increased the prices of Tiggo 4 and 8 SUVs in Pakistan. While the company did not cite any particular reason for the hike, the local currency deterioration and inflated operating costs are the likely culprits.

After the hike, Chery Tiggo 4 Pro reached Rs. 6,399,000 while Tiggo 8 Pro now costs Rs. 10,399,000. Chery is still sailing under the radar in Pakistan in terms of popularity.

While its SUVs offer a decent range of features, good comfort, and strong performance, the company’s pricing is not doing its demand any favors.