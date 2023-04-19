Tesla Tops List of Most Recalled Cars: iSeeCars Study

Despite Tesla’s status as a pioneer in the electric vehicle (EV) arena, the company is still working on perfecting the formula.

In a recent study, iSeeCars found that Tesla issued the most recalls. The publication says that Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X are four of the top five most recalled models. Porsche has the four most recalled models, while Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota have the fewest recalls.

iSeeCars used the NHTSA’s 2014–2023 recall list. The goal was to determine which cars had the most and least recalls over 30 years.

Interestingly, the study found that cars with the fewest recalls have “1 or fewer predicted recalls” over 30 years. The most recalled models will be recalled at least 10 times during their lifespan. New car shoppers should consider this.

iSeeCars reports that the average car is recalled four times over its 30-year lifespan. However, a Tesla Model Y may have 62 recalls.

The publication noted that Tesla can fix many of its models via over-the-air software updates. Tesla has a few recalls that require a service visit, but over the last year, most Tesla recalls have been software updates, which are still considered recalls.

The customers have voiced their concerns over the frequent recalls saying that they are just as worrying as they are annoying.