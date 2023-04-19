Sarfaraz Nawaz Eligible for Pension Again After Dropping All Lawsuits Against PCB

Former Pakistani fast bowler, Sarfraz Nawaz, has withdrawn all cases filed against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management, ending his seven-year-long legal battle.

According to details, the 74-year-old pacer had accused PCB of treachery and match-fixing, but he has now accepted defeat and requested the restoration of his pension.

Sarfaraz Nawaz, currently residing in London and battling various illnesses, submitted attested documents through his lawyer, Naeem Bukhari, to settle the issue with PCB.

PCB had withdrawn the pension offered to Nawaz under its Player Welfare Policy after he filed the cases, but the pension can be revived on the condition that Nawaz offers an unconditional apology in court.

Nawaz, who is regarded as the inventor of reverse swing in cricket, remained an integral part of the national team for many years with 200 international wickets in his name.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ramiz Raja announced an increase in the pensions of former cricketers across all three categories by Rs. 100,000 under the Welfare Policy.

As per the new policy, the cricket board also stated that in the tragic case of a Test cricketer’s death, the pension would be given to the widow.