Institute for Art & Culture Celebrates Earth Day 2023 with U.S. Consul General

The Institute for Art & Culture (IAC) celebrated Earth Day 2023 with a plantation ceremony led by the U.S. Consul General Lahore, William K. Makaneole, and Chancellor IAC, Muhammad Faisal Janjua. The event was attended by the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Deans, faculty members, and students.

Earth Day is an important event that is celebrated globally to promote environmental awareness and encourage sustainable practices. The IAC, as a responsible member of the community, recognizes the importance of this day and its impact on the planet.

The event also included performances by Ustad Rustam Fateh Ali Khan and a theatrical performance by IAC’s theatre society, Tamashgeer, using the art of shadow puppetry. These performances aimed to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote sustainability.

Chancellor IAC, Muhammad Faisal Janjua, said, “We are proud to celebrate Earth Day 2023 and promote environmental awareness through this event. This year, we rally behind the theme “Invest in Our Planet”, which highlights the importance of dedicating our time, resources, and energy to solving climate change and other environmental issues.” “Investing in our planet is necessary to protect it and the best way to pave a path toward a prosperous future. We hope that our efforts inspire others to take action towards a healthier planet,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, U.S. Consul General, William Makaneole, said, “The United States remains committed to working with Pakistan to achieve our common environmental goals and promote the message of action against climate change.”