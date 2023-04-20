Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to Meet Today for Eid-ul-Fitr Moon Sighting

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Islamabad will host the official meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee tonight.

The goal of this meeting is to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal 1444 AH, which subsequently decides when Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 will be observed across the country.

ALSO READ Eid Holidays Officially Announced for Schools in Dubai

Additionally, the Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also meet at their respective offices. Afterward, the Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will make the final announcement regarding the moon sighting.

It is important to note, however, that the Ruet-i-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) stated earlier this month, that Eid-ul-Fitr is most likely to be celebrated on Saturday, 22 April, explaining that even though the committees will meet on the evening of April 20 (tonight), the odds of being able to see the moon are slim.