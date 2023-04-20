Sehat Card Plus Services Suspended in KP

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 20, 2023 | 4:49 pm

In a recent development, the authorities have taken the decision to suspend the Sehat Card Plus services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

This decision has been made due to the failure of the insurance company responsible for managing the Sehat Card Plus to receive arrears amounting to Rs. 14 billion.

The suspension of the Sehat Card Plus services means that hospital admissions under the scheme have been suspended with immediate effect. Additionally, new admissions will not be accepted from April 20.

The Sehat Card Plus scheme was launched to offer quality healthcare services to those living below the poverty line in KP. Unfortunately, the failure of the insurance company to receive its arrears has led to the suspension of the scheme.

As a result, the health facilitator card health desks that were established in hospitals will remain closed. This development is likely to have a significant impact on individuals who depend on the Sehat Card Plus for access to quality healthcare services.

The authorities have not yet given any indication as to when the Sehat Card Plus services will resume.

It is expected that the authorities and the insurance company will engage in negotiations to address the arrears issue and come to a solution that allows the scheme to resume its operations.

Via: 24News

ProPK Staff

