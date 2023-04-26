Islamabad is Getting New Sports Club and Hiking Trails

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has announced its plans to build a state-of-the-art sports club, named Sports Enclave, in the scenic Shah Allah Ditta area of Islamabad. The facility will offer a range of sports activities, including volleyball, rock climbing, zip line, and cricket, among others.

Chairman CDA revealed that Sports Enclave will be developed as a multi-purpose stadium, providing world-class sports facilities to the residents of the capital. The project will be constructed on 300 Kanal of CDA’s land, which was previously earmarked for environmental and health activities.

To expedite the process, CDA has instructed concerned authorities to prepare PC-I immediately. The decision to restore the ancient route of Alexander the Great, connecting Shah Allah Ditta to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa up to the limits of Islamabad, has also been taken by the Chairman CDA.

CDA has also decided to restore Trail 8, a popular hiking route among nature enthusiasts, to promote outdoor activities and tourism in the area. In addition, a new trail will be built from the Buddha’s caves to the Buddha Stupa, further enhancing the beauty of the Shah Allah Ditta area.