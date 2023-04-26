Pakistan Braces for Heavy Rains Expected Very Soon

By Asma Sajid | Published Apr 26, 2023 | 12:17 pm

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning that a new round of torrential rains is expected to hit the country in the coming week, any time between 28 April and 7 May, with potential flooding in various areas of Balochistan. 

During this time, light to heavy rain is expected across the country. There is also the possibility of light and heavy rain and hailstorm in 90 percent of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), with urban flooding anticipated.

ALSO READ

This is because of a westerly system that has caused a depression in the Arabian Sea, which is moving towards Gwadar and Karachi now, resultantly Karachi is predicted to experience hot weather on April 27, with temperatures potentially reaching 38 degrees.

PMD predicts rain in coastal areas of Balochistan, including Quetta. Due to strong winds on the coast, the sea of Gwadar, Pasni, and Ormara could be flooded. Fishermen have been warned to avoid going into the deep sea.

lens

Mattel Debuts New Barbie Doll with Down Syndrome
Read more in lens

proproperty

Lahore to Become a New Metropolitan Hub Through Ruda’s Twin City Concept: Punjab Minister
Read more in proproperty
close
>