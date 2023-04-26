Pakistan Braces for Heavy Rains Expected Very Soon

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning that a new round of torrential rains is expected to hit the country in the coming week, any time between 28 April and 7 May, with potential flooding in various areas of Balochistan.

ملک بھر میں 28 اپریل سے 7 مئی تک بارش کا امکان pic.twitter.com/MepDssznDO — Geo News Urdu (@geonews_urdu) April 26, 2023

During this time, light to heavy rain is expected across the country. There is also the possibility of light and heavy rain and hailstorm in 90 percent of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), with urban flooding anticipated.

This is because of a westerly system that has caused a depression in the Arabian Sea, which is moving towards Gwadar and Karachi now, resultantly Karachi is predicted to experience hot weather on April 27, with temperatures potentially reaching 38 degrees.

PMD predicts rain in coastal areas of Balochistan, including Quetta. Due to strong winds on the coast, the sea of Gwadar, Pasni, and Ormara could be flooded. Fishermen have been warned to avoid going into the deep sea.