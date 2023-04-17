ChatGPT is Creating Jobs That Pay As Much as $335,000

Prompt engineering is a newly created field thanks to AI, requiring the expertise to craft prompts that elicit desired responses from AI models like ChatGPT.

The compensation for prompt engineering roles is quite attractive. For instance, Anthropic, an AI company, is currently offering a “prompt engineer and librarian” position with a salary range of $175,000 to $335,000 per year.

Moreover, other companies are also seeking prompt engineers.

What’s Prompt Engineering?

The role of a prompt engineer involves utilizing prompt engineering techniques to develop and improve AI models. Essentially, prompt engineering can be likened to instructing a model on how to perform a task by providing detailed steps or “prompts.”

A significant part of a prompt engineer’s job is centered around working with large language models, such as GPT-3 (or the upcoming GPT-4). These models have the capability to generate text responses similar to that of humans.

A prompt engineer’s primary focus is on crafting prompts that result in desirable outcomes from the language models. Additionally, they work towards improving the models to produce more accurate and relevant text outputs.

The plus side is that you don’t have to write code all day but you still need some programming knowledge to get started. This knowledge is needed to work with datasets, develop and fine-tune language models, and work with software engineers as well as data scientists.

Prompt engineers can earn as much as $335,000 at Anthropic, a company that specializes in creating general AI systems and language models. The company’s affiliation with Google, which has invested close to $400 million, could explain the high remuneration.

It’s worth noting that the prompt engineering field is relatively new, less than two years old. Therefore, the specific responsibilities of prompt engineers can vary from one company to another. Furthermore, similar job positions in other companies may not offer as competitive a salary as Anthropic.

In conclusion, prompt engineering can be a lucrative field, but it’s essential to research and compare different companies’ offers before accepting a role.