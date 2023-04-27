IT Ministry Assures Support to China’s Easyway Innovation

A high-level delegation of China’s leading software company Easyway Innovation, led by Shi Yingjun, called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque at his office on Thursday.

The Federal Minister for IT welcomed the delegation in his office, and matters related to software development, E-office, and Data Management at the departmental level in Pakistan were discussed during the meeting.

Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque, while congratulating the delegation on starting operations in Pakistan, assured all possible support from the Ministry of IT regarding Software & Innovation Technology.

He said that there are vast investment opportunities in the information technology sector in Pakistan. The government of Pakistan is providing immense incentives and facilities to foreign investors in this regard, he added.