PTCL Group Celebrates the #TayyarHo Anthem

By Press Release | Published Apr 27, 2023 | 6:41 pm

Pakistan’s largest telecom and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL and Ufone 4G), has launched its first-ever Group Anthem #TayyarHo showcasing the employees’ commitment to serving customers with unparalleled excellence.

The PTCL Group’s new anthem is more than just a song. PTCL Group embarked on the #TayyarHo journey about a year ago. What is TayyarHo? It is a call to action for the employees to build a comprehensive ecosystem at PTCL Group which will enable the company to deliver extraordinary solutions & experiences for its customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Group Chief People Officer, Muhammad Shoaib Baig said, “This anthem is a dynamic expression of our passion to deliver the best services & experiences to our customers. At the PTCL Group, we turn challenges into our competitive edge, driving Pakistan towards a digitally connected future. I am certain that this anthem will inspire and energize our teams further to give their best shot despite all odds.”

PTCL and Ufone 4G is committed to fostering a workplace that allows employees to express their talent for personal and professional success and fulfillment.

The anthem is available on all PTCL and Ufone 4G social media platforms.

