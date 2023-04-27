PTCL Group Celebrates the #TayyarHo Anthem

Pakistan’s largest telecom and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL and Ufone 4G), has launched its first-ever Group Anthem #TayyarHo showcasing the employees’ commitment to serving customers with unparalleled excellence.

The PTCL Group’s new anthem is more than just a song. PTCL Group embarked on the #TayyarHo journey about a year ago. What is TayyarHo? It is a call to action for the employees to build a comprehensive ecosystem at PTCL Group which will enable the company to deliver extraordinary solutions & experiences for its customers.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://www.youtube.com/embed/TEMgH48V6w4

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/TEMgH48V6w4?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/TEMgH48V6w4?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/TEMgH48V6w4





Speaking on the occasion, Group Chief People Officer, Muhammad Shoaib Baig said, “This anthem is a dynamic expression of our passion to deliver the best services & experiences to our customers. At the PTCL Group, we turn challenges into our competitive edge, driving Pakistan towards a digitally connected future. I am certain that this anthem will inspire and energize our teams further to give their best shot despite all odds.”

PTCL and Ufone 4G is committed to fostering a workplace that allows employees to express their talent for personal and professional success and fulfillment.

The anthem is available on all PTCL and Ufone 4G social media platforms.