Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 “Confirmed” to Have Larger Screen

Competition in the folding phone market has been heating up since the Oppo Find N2 Flip joined the fray, forcing rival companies to up their game. Leaks have said that Samsung and Motorola are going to incorporate bigger outer screens on their upcoming foldables as a result.

Numerous rumors regarding the Galaxy Z Flip 5 have been circulating, but a recent image shared by renowned tipster Ice Universe provides the first glimpse of the foldable device’s new cover screen. The picture showcases the device’s design, including its unique folder-shaped cover screen.

According to previous rumors, the cover screen on the Z Flip 5 is expected to be around 3.3-3.4 inches in size, a significant improvement from the Z Flip4’s 1.9-inch panel. One notable feature is the peculiar folder-shaped cutout at the bottom that encompasses the dual cameras.

The tipster confirms that these images depict the final design, and Samsung is currently working on updating its software to take advantage of the larger screen area. Samsung already has an edge over its competition when it comes to software implementation for folding phones, so it is highly likely that the larger outer screen will be optimized well for the onboard software.

Recent reports indicate that Samsung plans to unveil the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series in late July while Oppo and Motorola are also expected to unveil their rival products sometime later this year.