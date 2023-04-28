Haider Ali Takes a Stunner in County Championship [Video]

Pakistan’s young exciting middle-order batter, Haider Ali is enjoying his time with Derbyshire in the ongoing County Championship. Haider, who has sprung back to form in red-ball cricket, went viral on social media for his exceptional fielding skills.

Haider took a one-handed stunner in Derbyshire’s match against Durham, which brought an end to a fine innings by opener, Michael Jones. Haider’s effort in the slip cordon was lauded by the cricket fans as they were caught by surprise at his lightning-quick reactions.

Check out the sensational catch:

Haider Ali takes a stunning catch at second slip! That remarkable grab gives @DerbyshireCCC their fourth wicket against Durham#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/iOIwDaO66G — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 27, 2023

The 22-year-old was signed by Derbyshire for the ongoing season of the County Championship. This is his first stint in the tournament, which provides him with a perfect opportunity to enhance his game in red-ball cricket.

Haider has so far scored 94 runs, including one half-century, at an average of 31.33 in the three innings he has played in the competition so far.

The flamboyant batter has lost his place in the national side after a string of poor performances at the top level. Haider has played 33 T20Is and 2 ODIs for the Men in Green, scoring 499 and 42 runs in the formats respectively.

He will be aiming to put in solid performances for Derbyshire in their bid to win the County Division II championship and as a result, make his way back into the national setup.