Pakistan Achieves Massive Milestone in ODI Cricket

Pakistan cricket team made history as it became the third team to achieve 500 One Day International (ODI) wins after the first ODI win against New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Previously, Australia and India were the only teams in international cricket to register more than 500 wins in the 50-over format.

The Men in Green achieved their 500th win in the 949th ODI. The Green Shirts have won 92 ODIs against Sri Lanka, 73 against India, 63 against West Indies, 57 against New Zealand, 54 against Zimbabwe, 34 against Australia, and 32 against both England and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Australia has won 594 out of 978 ODIs, while India has secured 539 victories out of 1029 ODIs.

Here are the teams with the most wins in ODIs:

Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Australia 978 594 341 9 34 India 1,029 539 438 9 43 Pakistan 949 500 420 8 20 West Indies 854 411 403 10 30 South Africa 654 399 228 6 21 Sri Lanka 883 399 440 5 39

The Men in Green played their first ODI back in 1973 against New Zealand and have since then come a long way to achieve this magnificent landmark.

With legendary cricketers such as Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, and Waqar Younis, Pakistan has always been a formidable force to be reckoned with in the cricketing world and the current crop of players under the leadership of Babar Azam have proven their credentials at the top level.

With this win, Pakistan went 1-0 up in the 5-match series against New Zealand and will be aiming to clean-sweep the BlackCaps to become the number one ODI side in the world.