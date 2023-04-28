Babar Azam Joins Kohli and Other Legends With Yet Another Historic Landmark

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, made history by becoming the second-fastest Asian cricketer to score 12,000 international runs, just one innings behind India’s Virat Kohli. Overall, he is the sixth-fastest batter in the world to achieve the landmark.

Babar accomplished this impressive milestone during his 49-run innings in the first One Day International (ODI) against New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ Pakistan Achieves Massive Milestone in ODI Cricket

The 28-year-old reached this achievement in his 277th international innings, while Kohli reached it in 276 innings. Currently, England’s Joe Root is the fourth-fastest player to reach 12,000 runs in 275 innings, while South Africa’s Hashim Amla and Australia’s Steve Smith are the second and third-fastest players to achieve the milestone respectively.

West Indies’ legendary batter, Vivian Richards holds the top spot, having accomplished this feat in just 255 innings.

Babar is the second-fastest Asian batter to achieve the milestone, ahead of the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Javed Miandad, and Sunil Gavaskar.

Babar Azam has scored 3,696 runs in 47 Test matches, 4,862 runs in 96 ODIs, and 3,485 runs in 104 T20Is. He holds the record for being the fastest Asian batsman to reach 10,000 and 11,000 international runs.

ALSO READ Stats Prove Pakistan is the Worst Prepared Team for ODI World Cup 2023

Here are the fastest players to reach 12,000 international runs:

Player Country Innings Sir Vivian Richards West Indies 255 Hashim Amla South Africa 264 Steve Smith Australia 269 Joe Root England 275 Virat Kohli India 276 Babar Azam Pakistan 277

Fastest Asian batters to the milestone: