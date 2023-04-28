Pakistan’s ODI Top Order is Officially the Best in the World

Pakistan has emerged as a dominant force in ODI cricket since the 2019 ODI World Cup, boasting the highest batting average for their top 3 batters among all major cricketing nations.

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, and the world number one ODI batter, Babar Azam, have formed a solid top order for the Men in Green as they have piled on the runs in the last four years.

With an impressive average of 54.4 runs per innings, the Pakistani top order has been in scintillating form, scoring 14 centuries in just 24 matches. Out of these 14 centuries, seven have been scored by Babar Azam, five by Fakhar Zaman, and two by Imam-ul-Haq.

In comparison, India, possessing one of the strongest batting line-ups in the world, has an average of 46.9 runs per innings for their top 3 batters since the 2019 World Cup, with 14 centuries in 54 matches. While India’s batting line-up is known for its strength and depth, it pales in comparison to the sheer dominance of Pakistan’s top order.

South Africa and Australia, two of the other major cricketing nations, have averages of 43.4 and 42.3 runs per innings respectively. While they have both scored 11 centuries in their respective matches, their averages are far behind Pakistan’s and India’s.

Here are the highest batting averages for the top 3 (since the 2019 ODI World Cup):

Team Matches Average Centuries Pakistan 24 54.4 14 India 54 46.9 14 Australia 35 43.4 11 South Africa 36 42.3 11

The ability of Pakistan’s top 3 to provide a solid foundation has allowed the Men in Green to score big and put pressure on the opposition.

With the ODI World Cup scheduled later this year, Pakistan will be hoping to continue their dominance in the shortest format of the game. Their top order will be crucial to their chances of success, and if they can maintain their impressive form, Pakistan will be a force to be reckoned with.