Fakhar Zaman Trails Only Shahid Afridi in ODI Strike Rate

Fakhar Zaman is One of Pakistan’s Best Batters in ODI History [Stats]

Pakistan’s explosive opener, Fakhar Zaman is one of the most important players in the national team’s ODI side. The left-handed opener scored a scintillating century in the first ODI against New Zealand as he steered the run-chase for the Men in Green.

Fakhar’s remarkable consistency in the 50-over format, coupled with his enterprising style at the top of the order has made him one of the most successful batters in the country’s history in ODIs.

While he has been consistent, his greatest strength has been his strike rate. His strike rate of 92.89 is the second-best among all Pakistani batters with a minimum of 50 ODI innings, trailing only the legendary Shahid Afridi. In fact, Fakhar’s strike rate is higher than that of current captain Babar Azam, who is widely regarded as one of the best batters in the world.

Legendary all-rounder, Wasim Akram, and former Champions Trophy-winning captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, are fourth and fifth respectively, in the list of highest strike rates in Pakistan’s ODI history.

Highest strike rates for Pakistan in ODIs (minimum 50 innings):

Player Innings Average Strike Rate Shahid Afridi 364 23.81 116.94 Fakhar Zaman 66 46.80 92.89 Babar Azam 94 59.29 89.17 Wasim Akram 280 16.52 88.33 Sarfaraz Ahmed 91 33.55 87.85

Fakhar’s ability to score quickly and provide momentum at the top of the order has been a major asset for Pakistan. He has scored 2,902 runs at an average of 46.80 in 66 matches. Fakhar’s highest ODI score of 210* against Zimbabwe in 2018 is also the highest individual score by a Pakistani in ODIs.

The 33-year-old’s impact on Pakistan’s ODI team cannot be overstated. He played a crucial role in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy triumph in 2017, scoring a match-winning century in the final against India. He has also been instrumental in many other victories for Pakistan, both at home and abroad.

Fakhar’s exceptional strike rate, impressive batting average, and match-winning performances make him a valuable asset for the team and his magnificent record makes him one of the best batters in Pakistan’s ODI cricket history.