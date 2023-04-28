Pelé’s Legacy Continues as His Name Makes it to Dictionary

The late legendary footballer, Pelé has been officially recognized as an exceptional, incomparable, and unique figure. Recently, the Michaelis dictionary, a popular Portuguese-language reference work in Brazil, added “Pelé” as an adjective to the dictionary.

The move comes after the Pelé Foundation launched a campaign to honor the football star, which garnered over 125,000 signatures, resulting in the word’s inclusion in the dictionary.

Pelé, widely regarded as the greatest footballer in history, had an illustrious football career spanning over two decades. He won the FIFA World Cup a record three times, the only player in the history to do so.

The superstar passed away last year at the age of 82 after complications related to colon cancer. Following his death, his foundation advocated to include his name in the dictionary, in order to honor the sensational striker.

Pelé represented Brazilian club Santos, Brazil’s national team, and the New York Cosmos, as he established himself as one of the greatest football players on the planet.

According to the Pelé Foundation, Pelé’s inclusion in the dictionary is a perfect tribute as they believe the ‘King’ was truly unique and was the best at what he did on the football pitch.