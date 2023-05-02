Huawei P60 Series Global Launch Date Confirmed

Huawei has announced the global launch of its highly anticipated P60 series on May 9th in Munich. The event will also feature other flagship devices, although details have not been disclosed.

Fans can expect to see the Huawei Mate X3 foldable phone, as well as wearable devices such as the Huawei Watch Ultimate and FreeBuds 5.

The P60 lineup consists of the vanilla P60, P60 Pro, and P60 Art smartphones, all of which were recently unveiled in China. All models feature a 6.67-inch 1080p curved OLED screen with a 120Hz (LTPO) refresh rate. The display supports 1.07 billion colors, 1,440Hz PWM dimming, and features a punch-hole cutout with a 13MP front camera.

Both the P60 and P60 Pro have a design language that features anti-fingerprint feather sand technology and bright glass finishes, while the P60 Art model showcases artistic aesthetics, a unique camera module, and unrestricted lines outlining the shape of the island. The P60 Pro and P60 Art models are both protected by Kunlun glass.

All models in the P60 series are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G and are rated IP68 water-resistant. Additionally, they feature two-way Beidou satellite messaging.

The triple rear camera setup includes a 48MP main camera with a variable physical aperture of f1.4-f4.0. Both the P60 and P60 Pro models have a 13MP ultra-wide lens, while the P60 Art model is equipped with a 40MP ultra-wide lens. The P60 model also features a 12MP 5x optical zoom RYYB camera with a 100x zoom range.

Both the P60 Pro and P60 Art feature a 48MP telephoto camera with a large f2.1 aperture and three-axis sensor stabilization. They offer a 3.5x optical zoom range and 100x digital zoom range and also allow users to shoot macro through the telephoto lens.

The P60 and P60 Pro are backed by a 4815 mAh battery, while the P60 Art is equipped with a larger 5,100 mAh silicon carbon battery. All three models support up to 88W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.