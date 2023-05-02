Pakistanis Weigh in on Viral IPL Fight Involving Kohli, Gambhir and Naveen

The recent match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw a heated altercation between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq.
The incident occurred towards the end of the match and continued until the post-match presentation. Kohli, who was batting at the time, was seen sledging Naveen, who retaliated immediately, resulting in a heated exchange.
The argument escalated when Kohli showed his shoe to Naveen, while umpires attempted to intervene. The incident caused a stir, and Gautam Gambhir also got involved.
The exchange was taken seriously, and the IPL authorities fined Kohli and Gambhir 100% of their match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct, while the Afghan bowler was fined 50%.
Meanwhile, cricket fans in Pakistan also reacted to the incident on social media with mixed reactions. Here are some social media reactions:
