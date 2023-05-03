Another Powerful Earthquake Jolts Parts of Pakistan

A powerful earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck Islamabad, Peshawar, and several other cities in Pakistan, causing widespread panic among citizens.

The epicenter of the earthquake was traced to the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan and was recorded at a depth of 187 km.

#Earthquake originated on 03-05-2023 at 14:51 PST

Mag: 5.7

Depth: 187 km

Lat: 36.63 N

Long: 70.58 E

Epicenter: Hindu Kush Region Afghanistan.

PMD #Islamabad#ChampAlertsOnTheGo #CAOTG — Shaheryar Hassan (@shaheryarhassan) May 3, 2023

Although no reports of casualties or damage to property have been received so far, the quake’s intensity was enough to make people rush out of their homes and offices in fear.

The tremors were felt across the region, and people were seen gathered in open areas to wait for the tremors to subside.

ALSO READ New Hotels in Ras Al Khaimah to Create 10,000+ Jobs

The authorities have issued a warning to the public to remain alert and cautious, as aftershocks may occur in the coming hours. Rescue teams have been put on standby in case of any emergency.

The earthquake serves as a stark reminder of the region’s vulnerability to natural disasters, and the need for better preparedness and infrastructure to tackle such events.