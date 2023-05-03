New Hotels in Ras Al Khaimah to Create 10,000+ Jobs

Several hotels are under development in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, which will create over 10,000 new jobs in the hospitality industry over the next few years. This also includes Las-Vegas based Wynn Resorts, set to open in 2026.

This year, leading hotels opened in Ras Al Khaimah, including Movenpick, Hampton, and Intercontinental, while Anantara Hotel and Sofitel Hotel are also scheduled to be launched during the same year.

Likewise, a number of mega investors have announced projects in the emirate, including Abu Dhabi National Hotels, Emaar, and Aldar.

According to CEO Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (TDAP) Raki Phillips, the emirate has 8,000 keys, while 450 more rooms will be added this year and another 1,000 in the following year.

Wynn Resorts will open a $3.9 billion worth 1,000-room resort in Ras Al Khaimah, which will also have a gambling area and other entertainment activities. Phillips confirmed that the hotel business in the emirate will produce over 10,000 jobs by 2030.

Tourism in Ras Al Khaimah

Around 1.39 million tourists visited Ras Al Khaimah this year, up by 13% from the previous year. Phillips attributed this growth to the attractive high mountains, white sand beaches spread over 64 km, and also the opening of new hotels.

He further added that the emirate offers several adventurous activities such as sky tours, zipline, hiking trails, etc.