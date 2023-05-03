Hafeez Wants Saud, Iftikhar and Agha to Play in Middle Order for Pakistan

Mohammad Hafeez has called for the inclusion of Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Agha Salman to stabilize Pakistan’s fragile middle order.

Seeing Pakistan’s constant struggle to figure out a formidable and dependable middle order for the ODI format, the former cricketer shared his picks for the role. Hafeez has suggested including Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, and Agha Salman in Pakistan’s middle order in ODI.

The former all-rounder expressed his astonishment over the exclusion of Iftikhar and Shakeel from the ODI squad, claiming they are the best performers in the team’s middle order. He applauded Shakeel as the most technically sound and capable player for the middle order and questioned why he was denied opportunities to perform.

He also highlighted Salman Agha’s noteworthy performances lately and suggested he should be considered for selection as well.

“I was personally very shocked when Iftikhar and Saud Shakeel were excluded from the ODI squad. These two are the best performers in Pakistan’s middle order that you have. There’s absolutely no need to fret over here and there. On the other hand, if I talk about Saud Shakeel, I am yet to understand what kind of doubts or restrictions the management has regarding him. In my opinion, the most technically solid and capable player for the middle order is Saud Shakeel,” he said.

Hafeez’s recommendations aim to address the instability of the middle order that has troubled the team in recent times. With the ODI World Cup on the horizon, Pakistan must find the ultimate solution to their middle-order woes.