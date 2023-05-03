Sana Mir Clarifies Her Statement About Fakhar Zaman Vs. Babar Azam

Former captain, Sana Mir, has clarified her recent comments about Fakhar Zaman after her remarks were misunderstood by fans, who accused her of speaking against Babar Azam.

Clarifying her remarks, Sana Mir said that her comments were taken out of context and that it is important to have both kinds of players, especially when aiming for big targets.

Speaking in an interview, Sana Mir emphasized the need for a balanced team that includes both anchor and impact players, without undermining the skills of any particular player.

The former captain explained that teams are formed by mixing and matching players with different abilities, and it is not possible to have eleven players of the same style in a team.

Mir highlighted the importance of having players who can contribute with impactful innings to achieve big targets, along with players who can provide stability to the team.

While citing the example of the opening batter, Sana Mir added that the team needs his contribution along with other players who can perform even if their strike rate is not high.

The former cricketer also praised Babar Azam for improving his strike and Mohammad Rizwan’s ability to finish matches, adding that the team is heading in the right direction.

Earlier, Mir praised Zaman during a post-match analysis, explaining his importance to the team, but fans mistook it as an indirect jibe at Babar and criticized her on social media.